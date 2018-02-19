Finally, relatives of slain student receive autopsy report

By Hellen Nachilongo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Relatives of the late Akwilna Akwiline have finally received a postmortem report of their slain colleague from doctors at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), paving way for the burial of the former National Institute of Transport (NIT) student.

“We have received it. We had agreed that we would not take the body for burial without it,” the deceased’s brother in law, Mr Festo Kavishe said.

The 22-year old Akwiline died on Friday after she was hit hit by a stray bullet as police sought to break up a rally by opposition Chadema

Her brutal death has raised public outrage across the country.