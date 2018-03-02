Finca marks 20yrs after providing over Sh1trn in credit

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Finca Microfinance Bank is marking its 20th anniversary in Tanzania saying 1.1 million customers have accessed over Sh1 trillion of credit during that time.

The bank which started as a village bank in Mwanza in 1998 and later was granted licence to operate as a microfinance institution in 2013.

"In the coming years, we will continue to play a role in improving access to financial services to SMEs who are the cornerstone of our country's micro economy," said the lender's chief executive officer Mr Issa Ngwegwe.

"We are also focusing on agency banking and digital platforms like mobile money transactions which have proved to be successful in our attempt to reach more people. As you are all aware, more than 80 per cent of Tanzanians do not have bank account and we are working hard to reach them through technology, “he added.

Earlier in the beginning of the year, the bank of Tanzania (BoT) closed five community banks over undercapitalisation and put three others in its crosshairs.

Their business licences were revoked for failure to raise Sh2 billion capital and the five banks were placed under the Deposit Insurance Board as a liquidator.

However, Mr Ngwegwe said their institution is well positioned to operate for the next many years even as the sector was shaken.

"Our ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) to total gross loans is 5.5 per cent while the industry ratio is above 10 per cent," said Mr Ngwegwe.