Firm promotes education sector

By Louis Kolumbiax @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In response to the earthquake that hit Kagera Region in September leaving 17 people dead, Huawei Technologies (Tanzania) Company Ltd acted swiftly.

One of the first things the Chinese firm did was to restore stable and reliable telecommunication networks in the affected area.

“On top of doing what we’re specialised in, we have donated Sh60 million for schools most affected as a result of the natural disaster to ensure students continue with their studies,” said Huawei managing director, Mr Bruce Zhang .

He was speaking during the hand over of a Sh60 million dummy cheque for the reconstruction of Ihungo and Nyakato secondary schools to Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

Prior to the hand over, the firm had already extended another donation together with the Chinese Embassy to support survivors of the quake at a fund raising ceremony held at State House also presided by the Premier.

He said his company and the Chinese community as a whole were saddened by what had befallen Tanzanians pledging to join hands with the government in ensuring the region is reconstructed.

Huawei specialising in providing solutions to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has not been hiding in the shadows waiting for disaster to strike. It has been proactive in other areas in an effort to give back to the community.

“We aim at being actively involved in communities by adding value and helping them prosper,” Mr Bruce said.

The company’s corporate social responsibility (CRS) strategies are designed to attain the following four goals; bridging the digital divide, creating opportunities through education, promoting environmental initiatives, and contributing to the communities where Huawei operates.

Towards the end of February this year while handing over 25 computers for five secondary schools in Rungwe District, Mr Bruce said the company is at the forefront in assisting Tanzanians especially in the education sector.

The company’s contribution over the last 16 years includes offering technical support to the National Fibre Optic Cable Network.