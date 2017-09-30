Saturday, September 30, 2017

Firm to support schools in sisal production

 

In Summary

  • Mr Shamte said the company had spent nearly two decades to make people believe that sisal could be the hope for small-scale farmers to raise themselves from poverty to wealth, turning age-old notion of sisal being a plantation crop for big wealthy investors.
Advertisement

Katani Limited has promised to continue supporting schools in sisal producing areas to engage in sisal production. This was said by Katani Limited Development Director Juma Shamte in an interview with The Citizen in Tanga. Mr Shamte said the company had spent nearly two decades to make people believe that sisal could be the hope for small-scale farmers to raise themselves from poverty to wealth, turning age-old notion of sisal being a plantation crop for big wealthy investors. “There are about 1,230 smallholder sisal farmers under the Sisal Smallholder and Outgrower Scheme (SISO) and with several others outside the scheme,” he said. He said the smallholder farmers contributed about 37.5 per cent of the total national sisal fibre production. He noted that the company’s strategy was to target schoolchildren and prepare a generation that had the right sisal mentality. He said they hoped the new drive to target schools could boost smallholder sisal production in Tanga Region. (George Sembony)

“This can result in productive use of sisal estates, whose title deeds were recently struck off by President John Magufuli, who directed that they be distributed to people free of charge,” he said. (By George Sembony)

advertisement

In The Headlines

4  hours ago

Maasai men prefer family planning despite resistance

Times have changed and it is men now who guard against unplanned pregnancies.

3  hours ago

Forest stakeholders urged to preserve natural resources, enhance forest production

The government has urged forest stakeholders to put more efforts into preserving natural

  • News
    ANC prepares for life after Zuma  
  • News
    Govt bans weekly Raia Mwema tabloid for 90 days  
  • News
    ILO team up with NGO to reduce HIV vulnerability among Kyela girls  