First Lady Janet Magufuli hospitalised at Muhimbili

By The Citizen Reporter @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. First Lady Janet Magufuli is unwell and has been admitted to the Muhimbili National Hospital.

Yesterday, President John Magufuli visited her at Sewahaji Ward, where he also went around to wish other patients quick recovery.

The patients included former Cabinet Minister and Ambassador to China Omar Ramadhani Mapuri. Mr Mapuri was also Home Affairs minister during the fourth phase government.

According to a State House statement, during his visit to MNH, Dr Magufuli took time to speak patients, who told him a lot have changed at the country’s foremost referral heath facility following various steps he took since he started his tenure of office as President.

“Some of the patients thanked Dr Magufuli for the steps taken by his government to improve the MNH that led to changes in the general environment and service delivery,” reads part of the statement.

After he started work as the fifth President in November last year, Dr Magufuli soon made an impromptu visit to Muhimbili where he noticed some problems, including broken diagnosis machines that, according to the statement, have been repared or replaced.

Before his visit to the hospital, Dr Magufuli had a discussion with the sponsor of the Gatsby Foundation, Lord David Sansburg and assured him that the government would continue supporting the initiative to improve agricultural activities, entrepreneurs and industries.