Five issues addressed by Raila Odinga at presidential debate

Nairobi. Here are five issues addressed by National Super Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga during the presidential debate Monday night:

All the best

Mr Odinga struck a statesman poise at the closure of the presidential debate as he wished his main challenger, President Uhuru Kenyatta “all the best” in the high-stakes race.

Declaring that the country was on the edge of history, he made a passionate appeal for what he said will be a historic election if he gets the nod to be president on August 8.

“We are on the brink of history. August 8 is going to remain as a historic day. Turn up and vote for us,” he said.

He went on: “I wish Uhuru and his friend Ruto the best. This will be a friendly match. Asiyekubali kushindwa si mshindani (He who does not accept defeat is not a winner).”

Accept defeat

Mr Odinga, who spoke to the nation in the debate that took 90 minutes, said he was ready to accept defeat if he loses to President Kenyatta, but insisted win must come through free and fair elections.

“We want to win fairly. And in the unlikely event of us losing, we will congratulate the President. They have been asking us: Are you going to accept results? We will accept free and fair results,” said Mr Odinga.

President Kenyatta has structured his campaign painting Mr Odinga as hell-bent on disputing the elections results, whichever way it goes, by what Jubilee claims is a systematic plan to derail polls.

No violence

The former Prime Minister also rubbished claims that the political class had precipitated what many have said was possibility of violence after the elections through heated statements on the campaign trail.

“There is no violence. This is the work of some scarecrows, some people are trying to scare Kenyans not to vote. Do not fall for this. Stay put and vote. I do not see any problems. There will be no violence as long as elections and free and fair. IEBC has assured us. Government has done it,” said Mr Odinga.

He warned: “But we have told Jubilee to desist from trying to manipulate results using security forces.”

Jokes on campaign trail

On what has been personal attacks from both sides, Mr Odinga laughed it off saying they were normal jokes that had helped calm down the political temperatures.

“They are just political jokes. If someone says a vehicle is driven by a drunkard driver, and a conductor who is a thief, I do not think they mean Uhuru or Ruto, unless they complain themselves, “said Mr Odinga.

“Politics bring these things. When he says I am a mad, I do not think he means it. We, in Nasa, basically respond seriously to allegations and we respond in kind, and sometimes with jokes,” he added.

Tjrc report

He insisted that his comment in Kajiado on selling of land was to deter ‘people with limited amount of land selling their land because of poverty.”

“I never said that they should return people to where they came from. Those who have bought their land, no one will take it away. All I said is that they should not sell them if they are poor. Those that have large acres can go on and do that. Raila wants an integrated country,” said Mr Odinga.

He reiterated his calls for the implementation of the emotive Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission report.

“For a Deputy President to go on record and say TJRC will open old wounds, and reducing it to handing of title deeds, basically shows his ignorance of the things in this country,” he said.

“When we are elected, and not if, we will implement the report. We will make sure that the community has a say in community land.” He defended the zoning of the country by both coalitions based on the support of the two candidates, terming it as “the home boy mentality.”

“What is the problem here is ethnic exclusivity and that is what we will address. They basically just have two people and their friends, not their communities. We are going to expand governance structure and be more inclusive,” he said, defending his previous record in office and even in his campaign.