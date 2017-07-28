Friday, July 28, 2017

Five ministers inspect Tanzania, Uganda border

Ministers on top of ‘stone number 30’ one of

Ministers on top of ‘stone number 30’ one of signs which indicate borderline between Tanzania and Uganda 

In Summary

  • The statement named the ministers in the entourage as Minister for Land, Mr William Lukuvi, Home Affairs deputy minister, Mr Hamad Masauni, deputy minister in the President’s office in charge of Regional administration and Local Governments, Mr Suleman Jaffo, deputy minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms Suzan Kolimba and her water counterpart, Mr Isack Kamwelwe.
Advertisement
By By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Five ministers visited Tanzania – Uganda border in a mission to establish prevailing challenges, a statement from the ministry of Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development has said.

The statement named the ministers in the entourage as Minister for Land, Mr William Lukuvi, Home Affairs deputy minister, Mr Hamad Masauni, deputy minister in the President’s office in charge of Regional administration and Local Governments, Mr Suleman Jaffo, deputy minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms Suzan Kolimba and her water counterpart, Mr Isack Kamwelwe.

Among other areas, the team of minister visited River Kagera and Mtukula border post in Kagera Region.

According to the statement, the ministers witnessed real situation and lives of people living along the border and how they relate with their neighbours across the border.

The tour was part of a meeting with their Uganda counterparts slated for this Saturday in Bukoba town.

 

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

Kenya’s education minister shuts KU and Jkuat campuses in Tanzania and Rwanda

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has directed Kenyatta University and Jomo Kenyatta

Conmen target students seeking university entry

 University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has alerted students who are applying registration this

  • News
    Pakistan court disqualifies PM Sharif from office  
  • News
    Fresh blow to Trump in Obamacare repeal bid  
  • News
    Regional Commissioner involve Chadema cadres in fund raiser  
  • News
    Mwalimu: Hepatitis is another silent killer  