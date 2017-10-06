Flashback: Ben’s home village, primary school

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Rombo. Hiti is typical of primary schools in most of rural Tanzania until the recent past.

Structures have aged despite major repairs, may be alongside with several coats of painting. Designs are of yesteryears for school buildings; narrow doors, tiny windows and a small compound for a small number of pupils then.

In an era, where up to 100 pupils can be squeezed in one classroom in some primary schools, Hiti cannot do the same given the small size of classrooms.

Unfortunately, Hiti Primary School situated at Merere Village, was closed for the mid-year vacation, when The Citizen team paid a visit recently.

There was nobody to explain, when the school came into existence, but from the look of things, specifically the ageing structures, it could have been in the 1960s or before. This is where Mr Ben Saanane pursued his primary education until 1998, when he was selected to join Lyamungo Secondary School in Hai District, which is located in the same region, Kilimanjaro. Hiti Primary School is located only a stone’s throw from the home of his parents. In fact, it is a walking distance even for a child attending a nursery school. Mr Saanane is the first born in the family of ordinary banana and coffee growers as is characteristic of much of the slopes of Mt Kilimanjaro.

He was born in 1982. The family is still tied to a small tract of land, which has coffee and banana trees, an even smaller portion for the cultivation of maize and vegetables and the family graveyard.

The built up area has three living houses and a livestock shed. There are two modern and fairly spacious residential houses built recently.

This is the residence of Mr Ben Saanane’s parents: Focus Saanane and Renatha.

Members of the extended family are also there. According to Mr Saanane’s mother, the residence remains a ‘point of call’ for her children, who are either at college or work outside Kilimanjaro.