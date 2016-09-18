Flightlink tops 100 firms

Dar es Salaam. Flightlink Limited has emerged the number one winner of the 2016 Tanzania’s Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies awards.

The organisers announced at a gala ceremony held Friday night ADL Logistics Limited as the first runners-up while Tecno Image Limited emerged the third. Other companies scooping the top five include Spicenet Tanzania Limited and JS Electromec Limited.

Others on the list of Top 10 at the event include Dar Ceramica Centre 2001 Limited (6), Banana Investments Limited (7), City Delivery Services Limited (8), Lahmeyer Consulting Engineers Limited (9) and Premiers Tanzania Limited (10).

Excited for having won, Flightlink operations manager Jameel Kassam told The Citizen that efforts made by the government to improve the investment climate contributed towards their victory.

“Cooperation between workers and the management is high. The fifth government’s tax relief in the insurance sector provided us with conditions for sustainable growth,” he said.

The event organised by KPMG and The Citizen supported by Bank M, Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) and Azam Television saw the following companies companies to the best 50 companies. The firms included Tanpack Tissue Limited, Hanspaul Automechs Limited, Anjari Soda Factory Limited and Intelligency Securico Limited.