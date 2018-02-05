Flow-metre problem still haunts Dar Port: MPs

Dodoma. Until today, the Dar es Salaam Port has not solved the challenge of a lack of a flow-metre gauge, raising concerns that the government is losing revenues due to lack of the gadget, MPs have said.
Tabling the 2017/18 report of the Parliamentary standing committee on Infrastructure in Parliament on Monday February 5, the MPs asked the government to take urgent action to install the flow metre at the Dar es Salaam Port.
The chairperson of the committee Prof Norman Sigalla said it was still difficult to estimate what the government earns at the port due to lack of a working flow-metre, calling on the authorities to take urgent action.