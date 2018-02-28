Focus on people-centred policies to boost growth, says WB expert

By Mnaku Mbani @mnaku28 mmbani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has been advised to continue investing heavily in education, health and water provision to alleviate poverty.

The World Bank’s senior director for macroeconomics, trade and investment, Prof Felipe Jaramillo, said during his presentation at the University of Dar es Salaam yesterday that investing in those key areas would help the country stimulate job creation and promote innovations, while enabling a healthy population to spur productivity.

Adequate investment in quality education was key to building human capital and promoting innovation, which are important components for competitiveness, he said in his presentation titled “The State of the Global Economy: Key Concerns and Implications for Africa”.

Prof Jaramillo added that health sector investment was also necessary to ensure a healthy population, which would automatically stimulate productivity.

He cited Costa Rica as an example, saying lacking adequate resources, the country decided to abolish its armed forces and divert the entire military budget to education. This helped Costa Rica to become one of the most prosperous countries in South America.

Prof Jaramillo said the world was now shifting from commodity dependence to innovations, science and technology because of price volatility.

“The future of global economy is heading towards mobile phone and internet penetration, and new technologies are an important part of economic competitiveness,” he said, adding, however, that this global transformation needed knowledgeable and healthy populations.

Prof Jaramillo said investing in infrastructure was also vital for spurring economic growth, but prudent decisions were paramount.

It is estimated that about 28 per cent of Tanzanians live below the poverty line, meaning they lack the minimum resources they need to be healthy.

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Tanzania Human Development Report 2014, with exception of some notable progress in a few areas such as child survival (reduction of child mortality rates) and school enrolment, improvements in the overall status of human development in Tanzania are marginal.

The UNDP says poor access to and knowledge about health care, insufficient nutrition due to food insecurity, and a lack of education all play a role in Tanzania’s poverty.

The UN agency further says that the country fell seven positions in the UNDP’s 2014 Human Development Index.

In other words, economic growth by itself has failed to expand the ability of the majority of Tanzanians to lead the kind of lives they value.

“Despite high GDP growth rates of over 6 per cent during the last decade, the poverty rate has only marginally declined from 33.3 per cent in 2007 to 28 per cent in 2012,” the UNDP report says.