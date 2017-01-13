Dar es Salaam. ACT-Wazalendo has asked President John Magufuli not to use a propaganda language, when addressing a food shortage issue in the country. The party was responding to Dr Magufuli’s remarks on reports to the effect that the country had deficit in the National Food Reserve Agency warehouses.

When addressing Simiyu residents on Wednesday, President Magufuli stated categorically that the government won’t release any food relief, instead people should work harder to earn money and buy their own food. He said the government couldn’t buy food for people.

He thus vowed he won’t succumb to pressure from politicians and businesspeople he was accusing of propagating a false hunger crisis in order to be allowed to sell their maize in the country.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, ACT-Wazalendo deputy secretary for Ideology and Communication Ado Shaibu said hunger reports in the country were true and that the President shouldn’t ignore them.

He noted that with such remarks, regional and district commissioners would fear to continue releasing hunger reports. “We will from now start hearing that hunger in certain areas has decreased just because the President said there is enough food. Yes, we may use propaganda in politics, but not on issues that touch directly people’s lives. Hunger exists in some parts of the country... see how the prices of food and other commodities have increased,” said Mr Shahibu.

Meanwhile, the opposition party has called on the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to monitor ongoing by-elections in the country to ensure they are conducted fairly.