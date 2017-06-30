Football bosses now face money laundering case

By Rosina John @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Jamal and four other top officials of the association were on Thursday charged with forgery and money laundering of Sh1.3 billion.

The arraignment of the country’s football governing body officials at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court is a culmination of investigation into allegations of abuse of office and suspicious money transactions by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

Charged together with Mr Malinzu are Mr Mwesiga Selestine, TFF secretary-general and Ms Nsiande Mwanga, who is an accountant officer with the federation. Others are Simba Sports Club president Evans Aveva and the club’s vice president Geofrey Nyange alias Kaburu.

The four, who appeared before different magistrates, denied the charges and were remanded in custody for failing to meet bail conditions.

Mr Aveva and Nyange were jointly charged with five counts of forgery, uttering forged documents and money laundering.

Senior State Attorney Mutalemwa Kishenyi alleged that the accused forged the transfer of a funds request form of March 15, 2016 to show that Simba Sports Club was repaying a $ 300,000 (about Sh660 million) loan to Mr Aveva.

The two are also charged with producing a forged document to CRDB Bank at Azikiwe Branch and on the same date obtained the money from Barclays Bank at Mikocheni Branch, while they were aware the cash was the proceed of the forgery offence.

Mr Malinzi and co-accused Selestine and Mwanga, who appeared before resident magistrate Wilbard Mashauri were facing 28 counts, including forgery, uttering forged documents and laundering $375,418 (Sh825.9 million).

The court will on Monday rule on a bail application filed by the defence counsel.

Mr Malinzi and Selestine are also accused of forging and producing at a city bank resolutions of TFF executive committee to show that the federation’s top organ had on June 5 last year resolved to change a signatory to its bank accounts from Edgar Leonard Masoud to Nsiande Isawafo Mwanga.

Mr Malinzi is also separately charged with forging receipts to show that at different times between 2014 and 2016 he lent the TFF $375,418 (825.9 million) loan, a fact the prosecution says the TFF boss knew was false.

The sole woman to be charged in the scandal, Ms Mwanga is accused of aiding and abetting Mr Malinzi Selestine to acquire the money from the bank.

Mr Aveva and Nyange were arraigned before resident magistrate Victoria Nongwa in connection with similar charges.