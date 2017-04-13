Foreign exchange losses cost government Sh2trn, says CAG

By Citizen Reporter news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Foreign exchange losses as a result of a sharp depreciation of the Tanzanian Shilling against the US dollar were some of the factors that has led to the huge cost of servicing the national debt, the Controller and Auditor General’s audit reports tabled in Parliament on Thursday indicate.

Reported foreign exchange losses in the 2015/16 financial year amounted to Sh1.9 trillion ($896.86 million), and was equivalent to 21 per cent of the total new borrowings for the year. The national debt stood at Sh41 trillion by June 2016.

Though the 2015/16 losses were a reduction from Sh2.9 trillion losses incurred in the 2014/15 fiscal year they still shows how the unstable shilling increase the cost of repaying the public debt and, therefore denying the government of the much needed resources to finance development projects and social services.

Non-concessional loans which have increased from Sh7.8 trillion in 2014/15 to Sh9 trillion in 2015/16, accounting to 31 per cent of the total debt as of 30 June 2016, also led to the increase in debt servicing charges.

“The rise of external non-concessional borrowings (ENCB) and commercial credits in the public debt portfolio is expected to escalate debt service burden as they continue to mature. This is due to the shorter grace periods, mostly three years; higher interest rates; and shorter maturities mostly ten years at the maximum which characterize such type of facilities,” the CAG reports say.

In the 2015/16 fiscal year the government paid Sh3.858 trillion as debt servicing cost (including principal repayments, interest and other payments).

This is too much considering the inadequate revenue collection by the government.

“As far as debt service cost is concerned, I am of the view that the service cost in relation to the internal revenue collections of the government is high,” the CAG debt audit report says.

The CAG added that the debt service when combined with other first charges such as personnel emoluments leave the Government with little fiscal space to finance development projects and other social services.