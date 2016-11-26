Form logistics agency: call

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

The government has been advised to form a multi-agency platform in the freight and logistic sector so as to coordinate all its institutions before deciding on taxation charges.

The call was made yesterday by Freight and Logistics Associatin chairperson Angelina Ngalula during the launch of the platform.

She said that the transport sector links other segments, thus its needs to be strengthened in a fresh bid to boost the economy.

“Despite the importance of this sector, it is faced with a number of challenges, including barriers, which stifle business operations,” she said.

She said that the government has made a significant stride in the aviation sector by strengthening Air Tanzania through the purchase of its new planes.

She however, noted that the aircraft should transport both passengers and also cargo so as to enable the company realise profit. Ms Ngalula said the government was planning to construct a standard gauge railway but it should involve private sectors in transporting cargo to a tune of at least 10 million tonnes so as to collect enough revenue.

She added that the Dar es Salaam Port was becoming unattractive because it was run by more than 10 government institutions, including Tanzania Foods and Drug Authority (TFDA), Tanzania Bureau of Statistics (TBS), Police, Chief Chemist among others all issuing separate tax charges.

“For example the chief chemist recently issued tax on dangerous substances and a majority of businesspeople have stopped transporting the stuff through the port,’ she said.

On another note, she said truck transporters used to pay Sh20, 000 per truck but now it has been increased to $200 (Sh429, 320) per truck, which is likely to put people out of business.

Meanwhile, Trade Mark East Africa country director John Ulanga said a total of $400,000 (Sh858.6 million) they has been injected in managing the platform. He said the funds would be used in conducting research on the challenges facing the sector.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication, Prof Faustin Kamuzora, called on the platform to avail him with complaints.