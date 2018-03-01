Form team to probe abductions, govt told

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 news@tz.nationmesia.com

Dar es Salaam. ACT Wazalendo has called on the government to form an independent commission, which would probe into human rights abuse, including disappearance of critics.

ACT also wants new constitution writing process revived, formation of independent electoral commission, provision of political space for parties and support the idea for national dialogue to resolve the simmering tension on various issues.

Party's women wing national chairperson Chiku Abwao raised party concerns at a press conference held on Thursday, March 1, saying incidents of abductions, harassment and disappearance of people and diminished democracy are on the rise and that they should be addressed immediately.

"101 days have passed since the disappearance of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) journalist, Azory Gwanda.

“He went missing at his work station in Kibiti District, Coast Region. But, there are several incidents of abductions of politicians and artistes, which should stop," she said.

She added: "Some institutions which are implicated in the incidents should be excluded in the commission in order for justice to prevail."

Speaking on the new Katiba writing process, Ms Abwao said the process should start where the defunct Constitution Reform Commission (CRC) led by (rtd) Judge Joseph Warioba ended.

"The new constitution will provide lasting solutions to some problems facing the nation today including the need for the independent electoral commission, which will provide justice to all political parties during elections," she said.

According to her, the government should uphold democracy by providing political parties with enough space to operate, noting that political parties should operate in accordance with the constitution.

"The multiparty democracy was introduced to provide an oversight to the government and enable it to function properly. The government should take criticism positively," she said.

According to her, the women wing supported a call made by the party leader, Mr Zitto Kabwe on the need for the national dialogue to diffuse current political and social tensions.