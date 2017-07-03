By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) manager Patrick Misana Mususa has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the Tanzania Institute of Bankers effective from July 1, 2017.

According to a statement issued by the retired Executive Director Cashmir Nyoni on Monday, informing the Citizen newspaper that Mr Mususa was appointed by the Governing Council of the Institute on June 1, 2017 to his new post.

Mr Mususa has eight years of experience in the Tanzanian banking sector and two years of experience in the capital market sector in Tanzania and has led various teams of talented individuals with record successes in implementation of various business development initiatives and new product launches.