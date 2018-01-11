Thursday, January 11, 2018

Former TRA boss appointed new ambassador

Alphayo Kidata 

By Gladys Mbwiga @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has today January, 11 appointed Mr Alphayo Kidata as a new Ambassador.

A statement released by Chief secretary Mr John Kijazi indicates that Mr Kidata appointment was with effect from January, 10.

Before his appointment Mr Kidata served as the permanent secretary at the state house. He also served as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of lands, housing and human settlement development as well as Tanzania Revenues Authority (TRA) Commissioner General.

The President also appointed Major General (retired) Simon Mumwi as a new ambassador.

The new ambassadors will be sworn in and assigned their working stations soon after all the procedures are completed.

