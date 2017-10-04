By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former United Nations Funds for Population Activities (UNFPA) representative to Tanzania, Dr Natalia Kanem, has been appointed UNFPA Executive Director.

Dr Kanem’s appointment was announced on Wednesday October 4 by UN Secretary General António Guterres.

A press release issued by the UN headquarters in New York, says Dr Kanem will serve the office for four years.

She becomes UNFA’s fifth executive director. She was UNFPA representative to Tanzania from 2014 to 2016 and has held senior positions in the Ford Foundation and other non- governmental organisations and institutions.

She has also been serving as acting executive director since June 2017 and as programme deputy executive director since July 2016.

The new UNFPA boss holds a doctor of medicine degree from Columbia University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Washington.

Dr Kanem, a Panamanian, is also a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard University in history and science.

“I am deeply committed to realising the UNFPA vision for a world, where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled,” Dr Kanem says in a press release.

According to her, the new appointment demands her to focus on pursuing UNFPA’s transformative goals, which are cemented in the 2018-2021 Strategic Plan such as ending preventable maternal deaths, ending unintended pregnancies by meeting the demand for family planning, as well as ending gender-based violence and harmful practices, such as child marriage by 2030.