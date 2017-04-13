Former nurse charged with forging certificates

By The Citizen Reporters TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Moshi. A former nurse at Mawenzi Hospital in Kilimanjaro Region was yesterday arraigned, facing four counts of forgery.

Ms Gresta Sodoka (pictured), who was a senior nurse before her retirement last year is, however, still the regional chairperson of the Tanzania Union of Government and Health Employees (Tughe).

She was at one time Special Seats councillor (CCM) in Moshi Municipal Council.

She is accused of forging a Form Four Examination Results Certificate and the Bachelor of Science Degree in nursing. Before Resident Magistrate Anthony Ngowi, the charges were read by Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) prosecutor Caroline Lugenge assisted by Furahin Kibanga.

On the first count, it is alleged that on an unknown date before March 24,1978 in Moshi Town, the accused forged a Form Four Examination Results Certificate.

It was alleged that the accused forged certificate No CSO10321 with Index Number SO220/78, indicating it was issued by the National Examinations Council of Tanzania.

On the second count, it was alleged that on September 11,2009, while in Moshi, the accused forged a transcript of the Texas Women University of the US, indicating she was a student with No 592A40746649.

On the third count, it was also alleged that on an unknown date, the accused forged a certificate of the Bachelor of Science First Degree in nursing, indicating it was issued by the Texas Woman University of the US.

On the fourth count, it was alleged that on December 7, 2009, the accused presented forged documents to the Kilimanjaro Regional Administration Secretary, which is the first degree certificate of the Texas Women University.