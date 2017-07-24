Former president offer cargo ship to serve Mtwara-Comoro route

By Haika Kimaro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. A former Comoro President, Dr Ikililou Dhoinine, has offered a cargo ship which will serve businessmen from Tanzania and Comoro through Mtwara Port from next month.

The cargo ship, scheduled to make four journeys in a month, is expected to easy transport woes which faced businessmen from the two countries.

This was revealed on Saturday by Dr Dhoinine, during his two-day private visit in Mtwara Region, where he held talks with some businesspersons.

Dr Dhoinine explained that Mtwara was a closest port which Comoro businessmen could use for shipments.

"The distance from Comoro to Mtwara is much shorter than any other place. I have come here to open the economic opportunities between Mtwara and Comoro and I’m confident that this move will open more opportunities of doing businesses as already businessmen have a reliable sea transport by the ship," said Dr Dhoinine

He added Comoro expects to get various food products including greens, fruits, cereals and even timber for construction. The ship will also carry passengers.

He assured Tanzania businesspersons wishing to go trade with Comoro safety of their properties and themselves.

The Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) chairperson in Mtwara Region, Swalla Swalla, called upon local businessmen to seize the opportunity and use TCCIA if they wanted more information.

For his part, Mtwara District Commissioner, Mr Evod Mmanda called upon Tanzanians who will use the opportunities to make sure that they uphold ethics and traditions including doing legal businesses.