Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Four airports remain under US laptop ban

Four airports remain under a ban for carry-on

Four airports remain under a ban for carry-on laptops on US-bound flights, including Saudi Arabia's two main international airports, in Riyadh and Jeddah 

In Summary

  • The ban remains in place for Saudi Arabia's two main international airports, in Riyadh and Jeddah, as well as Egypt's Cairo International and Morocco's Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, the Department of Homeland Security said.
Advertisement

Washington, United States | AFP |.Four airports remain under a ban for carry-on laptops on US-bound flights, imposed amid fears that Islamic State is developing a bomb concealed in personal electronics, officials said Tuesday.

The ban remains in place for Saudi Arabia's two main international airports, in Riyadh and Jeddah, as well as Egypt's Cairo International and Morocco's Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Six others across the Middle East have been removed from the ban, originally put in place on March 21, after improving security procedures.

The ban requires travellers to pack all personal electronic devices larger than cellphones in luggage stored in the aircraft's baggage compartment.

The move came after intelligence officials learned of efforts by the Islamic State group to fashion a bomb into consumer electronics.

The original ban was focused on airports in the Middle East and North Africa.

But last month, DHS issued directives to 180 carriers around the world flying into the United States mandating improvements in security procedures, especially physical and technological screening of baggage and electronics.

The directives included pressure to install explosive-detecting scanners within weeks, as well as adding more bomb-sniffing dogs.

"I am concerned that we are seeing renewed interest on the part of terrorist groups to go after the aviation sector -- from bombing aircraft to attacking airports on the ground, as we saw in Brussels and Istanbul," said Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

advertisement

In The Headlines

4  hours ago

Rooney main attraction as Everton jets in Dar -VIDEO

New Everton FC striker Wayne Rooney was the centre of attraction as the team jetted in at the

2  hours ago

Fans scramble for a selfie with Rooney

A number of football fans in the City flocked the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA)

  • News
    Tucta plead for expelled public servants  
  • News
    Mama Kikwete hands over Girl Guides mantle to Mama Samia  
  • News
    GSMA calls for review of telecoms laws  
  • News
    Uganda MPs impressed by Jakaya Kikwete cardiac Institute  