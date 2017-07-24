Four held in Coast Region over property destruction

By Julieth Ngarabali @jngarabali news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kibaha. Six residents of Vikumburu Village in Kisarawe District, Coast Region, are being held by police for allegedly setting three houses ablaze, burning two motorbikes and stealing several livestock.

The Coast Regional Police Commander (RPC), Jonathan Warioba, said the suspects were accused of burning three different houses yesterday night, properties of Joseph Simboyi, Rebeka Yona and Selina Simon.

The RPC said that all properties inside the three houses were burnt and a total loss is estimated at Sh3.8 million.

"Despite the destruction, these people are accused of breaking into animal sheds and slashing cattle whose number could not immediately be obtained.

“They are also accused of leaving with meat, all the cattle. So, we are questioning them," said Warioba.

In another incident, a person identified as Mwesigwa Mberwa was found dead in one of the rooms of the Msukuma Guest House at Mlandizi in Kibaha District.

It is reported that an attendant went to the room to check after the customer failed to come out for long time and that is when she found the body.

The Coast Regional Police Commander, Jonathan Warioba said police who went found the body which has no any injuries or bruises.

They took the body for preservation at Tumbi Regional Hospital, awaiting a postmortem.