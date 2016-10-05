Four offer to heal CUF rift

By Hellen Nachilongo @ThecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Members of Civic United Front (CUF) board of trustees, who sym the Ibrahim Lipumba chairmanship, have volunteered to reconcile the embattled professor with the party’s secretary-general Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad.

This was revealed after four members of the CUF board of trustees held a meeting at the party headquarters in Buguruni yesterday.

The meeting was chaired by Mr Peter Malebo. Other members who attended it were Yohana Mbelwa, Peter Malebo, Amini Mrisha and Zakaria Kwangu. Speaking to reporters, Mr Malebo said the board was confident that it would reconcile the two leaders. “If we manage to make them sit together we’ll be able to reconcile them,” he told reporters. However, it is most unlikely that they will manage to reconcile them. The board members, who support Mr Hamad held a meeting in Zanzibar recently and said they wouldn’t recognise Prof Lipumba as their party chairman.

The committee also threatened to take legal action against him for causing the chaos that erupted during the party’s supreme council last year, which they claimed had cost the party more than Sh600 million.

However, speaking about the Zanzibar meeting Mr Malebo said the meeting didn’t meet legal requirements.