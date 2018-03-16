Four seized over killing

By Peter Saramba @ThecitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Police in Mara Region have arrested four people in connection with the murder of a prominent Mwanza businessman.

Mara Regional Police Commander Jaffari Mohammed told The Citizen by telephone from Musoma yesterday that police were still looking for other suspects following the brutal killing of Mr Samson Josiah.

“I can confirm that we are holding four people in connection with the businessman’s killing. We are still investigating the death, and hope to arrest more suspects in the next few days,” he said. Josiah’s body was found stuffed in a polythene bag and dumped in the River Ndabaka in Bunda District earlier this week after he was reported missing on February 27.

Fishermen stumbled on the body, and immediately reported the gruesome discovery to police.

Mr Mohammed said Josiah’s car was found burnt to a shell in Serengeti National Park last Friday.

“The body was found in the river a few days after his car was found burnt and abandoned in Serengeti National Park.” The regional police chief appealed to members of the public to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of more suspects.

“We are pursuing some very useful leads. More suspects are on the run, but we will arrest them very soon...it’s just a natter of time,” Mr Mohammed said, adding that the suspects who were in custody would be charged once police were through with questioning them.

News of Josiah’s brutal killing stunned residents of Mwanza, where the late businessman was based. Among the businesses he operated was Super Sami bus company, whose buses operate between the Lake Zone and other parts of the country.

Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) public relations officer Mustafa Mwalongo told The Citizen yesterday that Josiah attended a Taboa committee meeting in Mwanza on February 26, just a day before he was reported missing.