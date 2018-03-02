Friday, March 2, 2018

Four suspected poachers arrested

 

In Summary

  • A statement issued by TANAPA’s Communications Manager, Pascal Shelutete indicates that gun, which is believed to have been used was seized
By George Sembony @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga: The Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) in cooperation with the Police Force has apprehended about four suspected poachers believed to be part of poachers’ network that was involved in the killing of a rhino in the Serengeti National Park, in December last year.

“The organization is continuing to cooperate with other state security organs investigate the incident,” said he.


