Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Fourth edition of CAG 2015/16 citizen report launched

In Summary

  • Speaking during a workshop that involved representatives from civil society organisations and journalists on Tuesday September 26, Deputy CAG Wendy Masoyi said the simplified public awareness report would help every individual understand its content.
Advertisement
By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Audit Office (NOT) has launched the 4th edition of the Controller Auditor General (CAG) Citizen Report 2015/16.

Speaking during a workshop that involved representatives from civil society organisations and journalists on Tuesday September 26, Deputy CAG Wendy Masoyi said the simplified public awareness report would help every individual understand its content.

According to her, previous citizen reports were first distributed in Mbeya, Dodoma and Mwanza.

"The one launched in Dar es Salaam today is the final one and includes Mtwara, Lindi and Coast regions," she said.

Chief External Auditor from the Ministry of Health Grace Trafumo said the workshop meant to help participants understand the responsibility and boundaries of CAG in controlling public resources.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Tanzania’s ruling party youth wing Mwanza election turns chaotic

There was chaos during an internal election of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi’s youth wing

Tanzania’s Catholic Bishop strongly condemns human rights abuses

Most Reverend Severin Niwe-Mugizi Bishop of Rulenge-Ngara Catholic Diocese on Wednesday,

  • News
    Tanzanian minister orders spending of Sh700 million on Tumbi Hospital building  
  • News
    UN signs $2 million pacts with Tanzania to curb armyworms  
  • News
    Two men held over abduction of five children  
  • News
    Old man arrested for allegedly forcing daughter into marriage  