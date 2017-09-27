Fourth edition of CAG 2015/16 citizen report launched

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Audit Office (NOT) has launched the 4th edition of the Controller Auditor General (CAG) Citizen Report 2015/16.

Speaking during a workshop that involved representatives from civil society organisations and journalists on Tuesday September 26, Deputy CAG Wendy Masoyi said the simplified public awareness report would help every individual understand its content.

According to her, previous citizen reports were first distributed in Mbeya, Dodoma and Mwanza.

"The one launched in Dar es Salaam today is the final one and includes Mtwara, Lindi and Coast regions," she said.