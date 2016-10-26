Free education will motivate taxpayers: envoy

By By Sauli Giliard, @mansauli sgiliard@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Implementation of the policies of free education and health provision will make Tanzanians more willing to pay tax because they will be sure of where their money will be directed, President John Magufuli’s government has been advised.

Speaking at the death anniversary of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam yesterday, former Swedish deputy minister and ambassador Bengt Save-Soderbergh said the benchmark of providing free basic social services was the eradication of all forms of corruption.

“In Sweden, people are willing to pay tax without questioning because they know where the money will be directed. This has enabled the Swedish government to provide free education and health services,” Save-Soderbergh said at event attended by retired President Benjamin Mkapa, Ms Gertrude Mongela, Christopher Liundi and Swedish Embassy officers. The remarks come amid the government’s struggle to fund higher education students through loans, while those taking arts subjects are not guaranteed.