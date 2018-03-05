Freeman Mbowe hospitalized due to severe headache

By Janeth Joseph @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. The Chadema national chairman is admitted at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Center (KCMC) Referral Hospital in Moshi due to a severe headache, the hospital has disclosed.

The KCMC Hospital’s public relations officer, Mr Gabriel Chisseo said on Monday, March 05, that the Member of Parliament for Hai was received at the medical centre yesterday (Sunday) after he felt throbbing pain due to fatigue.

“We received Mr Mbowe yesterday. Information from doctors, attending to him, show that he had severe headache by the time he arrived here,” he said.

Doctors, he said, are of the view that the severe headache is a result of fatigue.