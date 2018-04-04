Fresh plea for cargo plane to haul fruit

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Horticulture stakeholders in the Southern Highlands have renewed their calls to the government for a cargo plane to facilitate haulage of products to both the domestic and foreign markets.

The growers argue that local sales of horticultural products have not reached the required peak for lack of efficient haulage.

They say reaching the external markets at the right time, which are in high demand of Tanzanian products, could help the sub-sector growing faster.

Ms Hadija Jabir, who is the spokesperson of the growers based in Iringa Region, said the markets they are eyeing include Europe, Asia and Americas.

She said the growers are asking for direct flights between the area and external markets.

“Production has picked up and we are aware of the ready foreign markets. We cannot reach the markets for lack of direct flights. We appeal to the government, including President John Magufuli, to intervene using interim measures; it could consider hiring a cargo plane for Tanzanian products,” she appealed. President Magufuli also doubles as the chairman of the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC). Ms Jabir said Songwe Airport still lacks cold storage rooms to preserve horticultural products and there are no direct flights from that airport to foreign markets. Products from the zone, she explained, are flown to Dar es Salaam and then re-flown to foreign buyers, adding costs on the growers and making Tanzanian products uncompetitive in foreign markets.

She gave the example of Kenyan growers, who she said have a competitive advantage in foreign markets because, she explained, the growers spend far less money on ferrying products to the markets. Kenyan Airways operate cargo planes, she said.

This is the second time growers are appealing for government intervention to market Tanzanian products and facilitate easy access to the market, a move that will also enhance country’s earnings.