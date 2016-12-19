From constant bickering to signing of joint agreement

By Kasera Nick Oyoo utafitinews@yahoo.com

On Wednesday 15th December, The Citizen carried an analysis in its weekly Political Platform under the headline, “How Magufuli is likely to improve Dar- Nairobi ties”,

The Citizen was spot on, as two days later, Friday 17th December, a historic bilateral joint commission cooperation agreement was signed between Tanzania and Kenya, significantly, at the aptly named Mwalimu Nyerere International Convention Centre.

Significant because the first President of the then Tanganyika, Mwlimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, would have signed such an agreement way back in 1964 if it had been solely up to him.

That 52 years later, ministers in charge of Foreign, International and Regional Cooperation Augustine Mahiga for the United Republic of Tanzania and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for the Republic of Kenya signed such an agreement at a centre named after Mwalimu Nyerere was therefore highly symbolic and an attainment of one of Mwalimu’s unfulfilled dreams.

After two false starts in 2OO9 and 2O12 respectively, the signing of the agreement reveals the political will of President John Magufuli, a man some think is a reincarnation of Mwalimu Nyerere and others yet, imagine he is a leader with no regional integration epaulettes and a dictator of significant proportions.

Much as President Magufuli may dislike the comparison, there is no running away from the fact that his predecessor, the fourth phase President of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete was suave and smooth as they come. He had a significant role in why the agreement never saw the light of day thanks to his dexterity with indecision.

Mr Kikwete, for all his strengths, and he has many, was a smoothie who loved to be loved, and never missed an opportunity to, like Maradona, score a hand of God goal when necessary, which was many times, in the case of the regional agenda.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back was an address in 2013 to Tanzania’s National Assembly where he heaped all the troubles of Tanzania’s economy, insecurity and lack of progress onto the neighbour to the north’s alleged greed and self-interest.

Dr Magufuli has changed the playground by doing three relatively unrelated but significant things which have made such excuses untenable.

First as we saw last week, he has made the cleaning up of Tanzania his priority. That, apparently is not in conflict with regional and bilateral EAC interests. What Magufuli is saying, is that Tanzania and by extension East Africa, needs to get its act together in the anti-corruption war, reduce excessive government wastage of resources while increasing production. Secondly, Dr Magufuli, love him or hate him, means what he says and very significantly, says what he means.

Compared to his predecessor who would say nice things in Nairobi or Kampala, and land in Dar es Salaam, or in the Bunge, for that matter to castigate these neighbours (with smoothly crafted facts) as the source of the on and off regional partnership pacts.

Third, for Dr Magufuli to be the first leader after Mwalimu Nyerere to publicly acknowledge that Kenya has made significant contribution to the well-being of Tanzania is a matter that cannot be wished away considering the over $2OO million in investments, 59,000 local jobs and 300 companies makes Kenya the leading African investor in Tanzania.

Many Tanzanians will be shocked, even disappointed that it is Kenya and not South Africa that is the leading investor in Tanzania. In the words of Kenyan High Commissioner to Tanzania Chirau Ali Mwakwere, “There would be no Kenya without Tanzania and vice versa.”

The court of public opinion has been riding on the belief that Kenya only takes wealth out of Tanzania and while putting nothing back. While the signing of the joint cooperation agreement recognises the determination of both presidents John Magufuli and Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and rightly so, this piece would be incomplete without the behind the scenes contribution, in changing public opinion by Ambassador Chirau Ali Mwakwere.

The agreement covers areas that have been sources of conflict for a long time including fishing, pastoralism, tourism and water usage rights, among others.

It also deals with electricity generation and trade ties.

There was a time it was hearsay that we in Tanzania were not learning anything let alone benefitting in our various relationships with Kenya. Mwalimu Nyerere said it and Magufuli had the guts to say it.

The time may have come to begin drawing a new chapter in Tanzania Kenya relations. One devoid of toxic history and based on where, as sister nations we want to go from here and not be dragged down by history.

The signing of this agreement means there is a prescribed solution to the perennial fishermen, pastoralists’ challenges and many more rather than leaving government officials to enjoy the normal bans, name calling and finger pointing.

The 72-year-old Kenyan High Commissioner whose home is a two-hour drive from Tanga in Kwale, has shaped very manifestly, the way African envoys undertake diplomacy and representation in another African country.

In the past we were used to Western diplomat’s visiting rural areas with the misaada mentality. Dr Mwakwere in his short three years has visited Njombe, Mbeya and Morogoro regions among others.

His mission has always been to see how ordinary Tanzanians live and compare and contrast, with a view to seeing how the citizens of both countries could benefit from the synergy. These visits have been accompanied by joining the locals in doing what they do in their localities. In Mbeya he joined in the dancing and merry making that was going on during Kinyakyusa festival.

These steps may seem ordinary but they are the seeds of giving a human face to Kenya beyond the one that had persisted which was good for local and national leaders who did not want to open their eyes to the fact that the mchawi is within.

To hear Dr Mwakwere advocate the revival of Air Tanzania Company Limited knowing well that Kenya Airways has been benefitting from the airline’s absence shows how deeply insightful he is and how he recognises that competition is a good thing for these two countries, not stuff for negative energy on social media platforms.

Air ticket prices will come down and more cross-border visits will take place to the benefit of either side. It’s a no-brainer.

His parting shot was that we should not waste time dwelling on history. If Tanzania wants to reach middle income status we must focus on borrowing best practices from wherever and domesticating them to suit our needs. It can be done says the former high school teacher turned diplomat turned politician and now back in diplomacy.