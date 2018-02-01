From the campaign trail

As campaigns hot up in Kinondoni and Siha constituencies, The Citizen brings to you some of the quotes from various politicians:

Below are some of the quotes from various politicians who took part in Kinondoni Parliamentary by-elections on Wednesday. Read on:

“People need to understand that elections are not wars and that candidates have the right to compete on a fair playing ground….Those saying Salum Mwalimu (the Chadema candidate) is from Zanzibar must also have the audacity of saying that Maulid Mtulia (the CCM candidate) is also from Pemba….We are here not to compete over religious and ethnicity differences. Our competition must be based on policy. We must tell the voters our party policies so that they are able to choose basing on those (policies) that they believe will bring them development,” Tambwe Hiza

“Our major goal in this election is not to oppose the CCM candidate but rather, it is to change the system and we believe Mr Rajab Juma (who represents the Prof Ibrahim Lipumba faction of the Civic United Front) has what it takes to help in changing the system,” Acting secretary general of the Civic United Front (CUF), Mr Abdul Kambaya

