Fugitive ex-policeman held over car stolen from Kenya

By The Citizen Reporters

The police, in cooperation with their Kenyan counterparts, have arrested a former Tanzanian policeman. He has been hunted since 2015 for allegedly being the ringleader of car theft deals.

Besides arresting him, he was also found in possession of a firearm. Reports claim his application for possessing a pistol passed through Monduli District instead of Moshi in Kilimanjaro Region, where the suspect lives.

“The suspect’s booklet on owning the pistol shows that he bought it from a certain person and his application went through Monduli, but appears that the application was endorsed only recently in February,” hinted a source.