Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Fumbuka named new brokers association boss

 

Advertisement
By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo2tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Stock Exchange Brokers Association (TSEA) has announced Mr George Fumbuka as its new chairman.

The statement released yesterday by TSEA said the new chairman was elected last Friday during the association’s general meeting and will serve the serve the office for the next years.

“The association held its annual general meeting here and of the agendas was to elect the chairman,” the statement stated.

Mr Fumbuka is the founder of Core Securities Limited, a member of the Dar es Salam Stock Exchange, broking and investment advisory firm.

Other elected leaders of the association were Mr Antoinette Ntlemo, the vice chairman, secretary, Mr Adam Walwa, treasurer, Mr Juventus Simon while Mr Thomas Samkyi and Iyen Nsemwa were both elected as board members.

TSEBA was established in May, 2000 and its members are licensed brokers of the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).

advertisement

In The Headlines

More trouble for embattled Kenyan supermarket chain

Financial ripples continue to assail one-time Kenyan retail behemoth Uchumi supermarket – with

Tanzania contemplates forming new body to register ICT experts

Dodoma. The government is looking on the possibility of establishing a board that will be

  • News
    Hundreds attend burial for Tanzanian woman killed in London  
  • News
    Grief as body of Tanzanian killed in London is taken from mortuary for burial  
  • News
    Seven arrested over Union Day protests  