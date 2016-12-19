Fundraiser eyes Sh2bn for cancer ward, hostel

By Happiness Tesha @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. Two billion shillings will be raised for the construction of a ward and hostel for cancer patients at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) Referral Hospital in Moshi.

Speaking here recently, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said that cancer disease until a few decades ago wasn’t widespread, but now is a major concern throughout the country.

According to her, those most affected are women. She urged Tanzanians to do physical exercises as well as avoid consumption of exotic food stuff which could, among other things, lead to high levels of cholesterol in their bodies.

Ms Halima Kasungu, who suffered from breast cancer said it took 10 years for her to realise she was suffering from the disease and survived because she took medical prescriptions early as advised by doctors.

She asked others to go for medical checkup once the symptoms of cancer were evident and that they would be successfully treated like her.

Meanwhile, KCMC Director General Gilliard Masenga said, the medical facility, which has been getting 44 per cent of its medicines from the government-run Medical Stores Department (MSD), was short of essential drugs needed for treatment of cancer and other diseases.