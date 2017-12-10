Sunday, December 10, 2017

GBV, discrimination blamed for hindering development in nomadic pastoralist communities

In Summary

Development partners working on various women and girl child empowerment programmes feel education is the best weapon to solve the problem.

By Filbert Rweyemamu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Gender-based violence (GBV) and discrimination against women and girls are largely to blame for hindering development among nomadic pastoralist communities in Arusha Region.

"The problem has been compounded by outdated traditions like early marriage," said community development officer with Monduli District Council Rose Mhina.

Speaking during the launch of a campaign against girl child marriage, she said education for girls had lagged behind and appealed for government intervention.

A five-year programme supported by World Vision, a Christian non-governmental organisation working on community projects, aims at fighting against early marriage.

She noted that the campaign should go hand in hand with public awareness on various forms of GBV like caning of children or sacrificing them due to witchcraft beliefs.

Ms Mhina specifically castigated parents and community elders for condoning early marriage, saying the practice also exposed girls to health risks and psychological effects.

An officer in charge of the gender desk at the regional police headquarters, Ms Witness Nkya, decried older persons for dating girls, who could be their grandchildren’s wives.

According to her, 60 schoolchildren dropped out of school due to early pregnancy this year at primary school and secondary levels.

For her part, gender and advocacy coordinator with World Vision Jesca Ndana said the rate of reported early pregnancy cases among schoolgirls was around 37 per cent although it had slightly dropped to 27 per cent this year.

 

 

