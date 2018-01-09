By Rehema Matowo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Geita. Residents of Geita Region continue facing an acute shortage of clean and safe water even after a total of Sh19.8 billion was issued for water projects in 2016/17 financial year.

Out of the total sum given, only Sh4.8 billion has been spent, equal to 21 per cent. The money was given by both the government and development partners within the 2016/17 year.

The minister for Water and Irrigation, Mr Isack Kamwele, who is visiting Geita Region, said the cash had not been spent because contractors had failed to complete the projects within the specified time.

Given the status, the minister said the region has lost Sh15 billion meant for the water projects because it was not spent within the agreed time, hence was returned to the government.

“I want to get explanations from leaders and experts as to why water projects here are yet to be completed while the government had given the money and the experts are available,” demanded the minister.

Speaking over the budget of the 2017/18 Financial Year ending in July, Mr Kamwele said only 7.5 percent of projects have been implemented in Geita Region, a situation that showed that there is sluggishness in implementing the projects, thus denying thousands of residents of access to clean and safe water.

“The country’s water policy requires that community members should have access to water in not more than 400 metrers; but here in Geita people search for water up to even 10 kilometres. The cash for the implementation of the projects is available and so are experts,” Geita regional commissioner Robert Gabriel said.

The RC further explained to the minister that little performance by some contractors, negligence by the experts and poor supervision were among the things that contributed to the incompletion of the projects.