By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Gender activist Thursday urges the government to establish ways in which markets for producers would be readily accessible by being close instead of the current situation.

East Africa Business and Media Training Institute’s executive chair and founder Rosemary Mwakwitwange said this during a workshop coordinated by the Australian High Commission to discuss gender development in the country.

She observed that when markets are located far from the farm, for instance, the farmer incurs many losses in between taking the produce for sale, something that hurts the agriculture sector.

She said in the process, cross lose value and there are complications created by the middlemen.

“If we manage to create market places and channels within regions and across the country, it would increase crop productivity that will elevate country’s economy,” she explained.

She further called for more empowerment of women, particularly by helping them to gain entrepreneurial skills so that they would promptly see business opportunities whenever they arose.

Ms Mwakitwangwe said further that women should embrace creativity and innovation in order to build up their competence especially in market searching both locally and internationally.

For her part, Ms Gemma Akilimali, the representative of the Tanzania Gender Networking Programme, said the concept of women empowerment shouldn’t be an excuse that hinders women’s personal innovation and resourcefulness.