Generosity ‘improving among Tanzanians’

By Nuzulack Dausen @nuzulack ndausen@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has climbed 24 places in a global generosity index, signalling that people are seeing the importance of lending a helping hand to those in need.

The World Giving Index 2016 released recently by the international NGO Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) shows that Tanzania is placed 57th, up from 81st last year. The country is, however, still behind Kenya and Uganda.

The performance, according to the report, is attributed to a rise in the percentage of people who are willing to help strangers and donate money to those who need support to survive.

The report draws it findings from three key questions: how often have you given money to a good cause?; have you helped a stranger?; have you volunteered your time?

The report shows that Tanzanians are ready to give money away or help someone even if they don’t know them, but don’t dedicate much of their time to those they assist.

In the category of helping a stranger, Tanzania ranks 23rd among 140 countries surveyed, up from 77th spot last year.

Despite improvement in volunteering time compared with the previous two years, Tanzania is 94th worldwide.

Charity organisations in Tanzania have welcomed the report, saying the country’s performance could be attributed to improvement in charity education among citizens.

“This is good news for Tanzanians and charity organisations like ours, which have dedicated their resources to helping people in need,” said Mr Joseph Kimaryo, Disaster Management Director at Tanzania Red Cross National Society (TRCNS).

He said people were increasingly helping others because they had learnt the importance of donating or helping someone who needed assistance.

CAF Chief Executive Officer John Low said the world was becoming ever more generous, with more people giving their time, money or helping others than previously recorded.

“Of course, the world is always changing, and we hope the World Giving Index will provoke debate about how people and governments can build a stronger culture of giving globally,” he said.

The people of Myanmar have for the third time emerged as the most generous in the world.

The World Giving Index is published annually by CAF, drawing its data from an international research firm, Gallup. Some 140 countries, with 5.1 billion people or almost 96 of the total world population, were surveyed this year.

According to the report, there were at least 1,000 questionnaires which were filled in by respondents in Tanzania.

For the past seven years, the index, which aims to provide insight into the scope and nature of giving across the globe, has helped to measure improvement in generosity in countries surveyed as a way to facilitate charitable behaviour.

“We reiterate our past recommendations that governments around the world should make sure not-for-profit organisations are regulated in a fair, consistent and open way; make it easy for people to give and offer incentives for giving where possible; and promote civil society as an independent voice in public life and respect the right of not-for-profit organisations to campaign,” the report says.