Ghana leader concedes defeat as Jammeh makes a U-turn

Dar es Salaam. The move by Ghana President John Mahama to concede defeat to opposition candidate Nana Akufo-Addo is testimony that the wind of democratic change is blowing across Africa.

He followed in the footsteps of another African strongman, Yahya Jammeh, who also a week earlier conceded defeat to opposition leader Adama Barrow.

This is even as Jammeh yesterday announced a shock U-turn denouncing the results of the election that removed him from power.

However, his initial move was received with a sigh of relief across Africa, whereby calls were made for all other leaders in the continent to emulate it, especially when elections were declared to be free and fair.

Talking to The Citizen on Sunday yesterday, a number of political commentators warned, however, that what hs just happened in Gambia and Ghana should not be taken for granted. “We are used to Africa in which incumbent leaders stay put even when they have clearly lost an election, that is the Africa we know. What is happening in Ghana is an exception because Ghana’s democracy is among the strongest in the continent,” noted Dr Benson Bana.

The don noted that that was why Mr Jammeh’s turnaround was not surprising at all. “Although I don’t expect that there would be a repeat in Ghana of what has just happened in Gambia, I’m convinced that President Mahama will honour the results,” he said.

But Dr Bana said other African countries should emulate Ghana which has shown political maturity.

For his part, Prof George Shumbusho of Mzumbe University said it was mind boggling as to why African leaders always find it hard to concede defeat. “Democracy requires that you should concede defeat when you lose. This trend of African leaders clinging to power even when they lose in an election is very frustrating,” he said.

Asked why Ghana and Gambia leaders have taken a different route, Prof Shumbusho said he was not sure but the recent US election might have affected Africa democracy.

“Many people in the world, including me, expected that (Hillary) Clinton would win, but she lost and she immediately conceded defeat. May be that made our leaders look at democracy from another dimension,” he said.

Prof Gaudence Mpangala of Ruaha Catholic University College (Rucu) said what has been witnessed in Ghana and Gambia was a trend through which continent’s multiparty democracy was slowly heading to.

He noted that Africa was still living in the shadows of the single party system. “Changes started in the early 1990s when many countries introduced multipartism. But, not all have been practicing the system well,” he said.

Prof Mpangala said given the fact that most have not fully embraced pluralism, some African leaders felt they should not accept defeat through the ballot box.