Girl raped, killed, dumped in lodge

By Ernest Magashi @thecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Bukombe. A postmortem conducted on the body of a form four student from Katente Secondary school in Bukombe district who was found dead in a guest house has revealed that the girls was raped before being strangled to death.

District Medical Officer Aubery Mushi told The Citizen on Saturday that the body of the girl, Zaitun Salum (18), was found with bruises on the neck as well as in her private parts.

The school girl was found dead on September 9, in one of the guest houses in the district.

He said that the autopsy further indicated that before the girl was killed, she was raped by two people before she was strangled to death.

The Geita Regional Police Commander, Mponjoli Mwabulambo, said that they are holding a teacher from the school Mr Method John in connection with her death.

He said that preliminary investigations indicate that the teacher was initially seen in the company of the deceased.

The school head teacher, Mr Stephen Mnzavas, confirmed that the girl had been a student at his school .

The spokesperson of the family, Ms Jamira Yasin, said that they hoped that justice would prevail, adding that they had been suspecting that the teacher had a love relationship with the deceased, who was her younger sister.

According to her, on that day, her sister left home for school at 8am as usual and that she returned homw in the afternoon. Thereafter, she explained, Zaitun changed from the school uniform and left without saying where she was going.

Jamira explained further that, the following day, her sister’s closest friend had informed her that Zaitun had run into problems, but didn’t give details. The family then immediately started making a follow-up, she said. .