Girls and private schools lead in national exams

Dar es Salam. The National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) has announced the results of the Form Two Secondary Education national examinations (FTSEE) and the Standard Four national assessment which saw girls and private schools take the lead.
Announcing the results yesterday, the Executive Secretary of Necta, Dr Charles Msonde said the overall performance for the Standard Four pupils was good indicating 94.67 per cent of the pupils passed, while 72.51 per cent passed English Language.
The executive secretary, said, 71 per cent of the Form Two students passed and the students excelled on Civics, History, Geography, Kiswahili, English Language and Biology. Subjects were where the students performed below average included Basic Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Dr Msonde said that deliberate efforts are required to raise the performance of these subjects.