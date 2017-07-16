Girls hold fort as Form 6 students post top scores

By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) yesterday announced the 2017 Form Six examinations results with 93 per cent of candidates scoring division one to three.

Female candidates outshined their male counterparts by a slight margin of one per cent. 94.07 per cent or 22,909 female students who sat for the exams in May scored division one to three compared to 93.4 per cent or 35,647 of their male counterparts.

A total of 2,752 candidates or 4.40 per cent (1,677 male and 1,075 female) got division four, making a general pass rate at 96 per cent.

A total of 1,174 candidates (804 male and 370 female) or 1.88 per cent of 73,692 candidates who sat for the exams in May failed (division zero).

At the same time, a total of 6,676 candidates of all candidates scored the upper division, out of who 4,056 are male and 2,618 are female.

Necta revealed further that 26,076 or 41.7 per cent of all candidates, 15,881 male and 10,195 female scored second division. 25,806 or 41.3 per cent of the candidates scored the third division out who 15,710 are male and 10,096 female.

Top 10 schools

The Dar es Salaam based Feza Girls Secondary School (with 67 candidates) emerged victorious of this year’s Form Six exams followed by Marian Boys from Coast Region (94 candidates), Kisimiri from Arusha (58 candidates) came in third, Ahmes from Coast Region (40) in fourth position and Marian Girls (108) also from Coast Region made it in the fifth position.

Mzumbe (144 candidates), St Mary’s Mazinde Juu (149), Tabora Boys (129), Feza Boys (86) and Kibaha (173) completed the top 10 from the sixth position respectively.

Bottom 10

Kiembe Samaki Secondary School of Zanzibar with 120 candidates recorded the worst performance for this year followed by Hagafilo of Njombe (53), Chasasa (76) of Pemba, Mwenyeheri Anuarite (30) of Dar es Salaam and Ben Bella of Zanzibar (108) make the bottom five.

Meta (300), Mlima Mbeya (59), Njombe (455), Al-Ihsan Girls (41) and St Vicent (31) complete the bottom 10 list.

Sophia Juma from St Mary’s Mazinde Juu who sat for Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) exams topped in the science subjects followed by Agatha Ninga (Tabora Girls), Nathanael Ndagiwe (Mzumbe) who both sat for PCB and Innocent Labule (St Mary Goreti) who did Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) make the top five science students.

Francis Samkyi (Feza Boys) led the category of students doing arts subjects, followed by Jophary Ernest (Ilboru), Andrea Nkondo (Ilboru),Rahel Malolela (Rugambwa) and Innocencia Ngowi (Kasimiri) who made to the top five in arts.

Rajab Mbaranga (Kibaha) topped in business category, followed by Gasto Kimario (Umbwe), Rashid Abdallah (Tusiime), Munira Said (Benjamin Mkapa High) and Twalib Namwake (Kibaha) make the top five in science subjects.

Meanwhile, Necta’s executive secretary Dr Charles Msonde announced that the Exams authority has barred Alliance Girls of Mwanza from conducting national examinations.

Dr Msonde said that the decision was made after a student of the centre was caught with copied notes of the Biology exam and further investigations noted that there was a deliberate breach of the exams envelope beforehand.

“Students from the centre will from now on be relocated to other schools to sit for their exams. Necta is of the view that, if the school will continue to be used as a centre for exams then the security of the exams will be jeopardised. A similar breach might reoccur and from there the exams can be leaked to other schools nationwide,” he said.