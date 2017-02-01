Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Girls vs boys in Form Four exam results

Out of a total of 119,896 girls who passed, only 39,282 girls (32.76 per cent) got division I to III and qualify to join the Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (A-Level) later this year. 

By Saumu Mwalimu @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The overall girls’ performance in last year’s Form Four national exams has been poor.

Compared with girls’ performance, boys have performed better whereby out of a total of 124, 866 who passed this year, 56,736 boys (45.44 per cent) scored divisions I to III.

However, the results indicate that girls have performed slightly better than the previous year’s results.

In 2015, the number of students who sat CSEE were 443,633 of whom 272,947 passed. Of those who passed, 131,913 were girls (48.33 per cent) and 141,034 boys (51.67 per cent).

This year, 349,524 students sat for the exams out of whom 244,762 passed. Of those who passed, 119,896 were girls (48.98 per cent) and 124, 866 boys (51.02 per cent). Furthermore, it is 50/50 among the top ten best performing students.

Cynthia Mchechu, who came second is one fo the five girls in the list of ten best performing students.

Others are Jigna Kalpesh Chavda of St Mary Goreti (fourth position), Naomi Tundui of Marian Girls (fifth position), Victoria Chang’a of St Francis (sixth position) and Esther Mndeme of St Mary’s Mazinde Juu (eighth). Ms Mchechu leads the top ten best performing girls.

Others are, Ms Chavda (position two), Ms Tundu (position three), Ms Chang’a (position four), Ms Mndeme (position five).

The others are: Christina Edward of St Francis Girls Secondary School, Nelda John of Marian Girls, Mariamu Shabani of Kifungilo Girls’ Secondary School, Beatrice Mwella of St Mary’s Mazinde Juu and Rachel Kisasa of Canossa.


