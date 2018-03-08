Global cement maker to set up plant in Tanzania

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. World’s leading cement manufacturer, CRH Plc, which has no presence in Africa, now plans to establish its cement and building materials manufacturing plant in Tanzania, a move that might prove a game changer industry in the country.

This was revealed by Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) Communications manager Pendo Gondwe during an exclusive interview with The Citizen at TIC head offices on Wednesday.

According to her, the firm is headquartered in Ireland. It’s business network spans 32 countries serving all segments of the construction industry.

“CRH subsidiary companies employ over 85,000 people in around 3,600 locations around the world and generated sales of euros €27.6 billion in 2017, according to details available on the company’s website,” she explained.

She further revealed that the CRH delegation mainly top leaders last week visited the TIC offices and held talks with the officials before making the decision.

“Last week, we received them here and they made presentations of what they are planning. The interesting part of the discussions was the fact that the company has yet to establish its base in Africa. They chose Tanzania as a high priority for investment. It is our honour in deed to have an opportunity to work with them,” she said.

She added “We are yet to allocate them land where the factory will be built. We are working on it and we will provide further details to the media when we are done with the analysis,” she said.

According to her, the Irish delegation was led by CRH Group Strategy & Development executive Jonethan Feldschuh while the Tanzanian side was led by Mr Geoffrey Mwambe, the TIC executive director, revealed Ms Gondwe.

Amongst others, Mr Mwambe assured the representatives of the manufacturer of his office’s support and commitment to cooperate with the Irish investors with a view to make the project successful, confirmed Ms Gondwe.

At the same occasion, TIC boss revealed that Tanzania has many investment projects on the pipeline and these would require cement for construction, hence making the country an attractive capital destination.

Currently, Dangote Cement is Africa’s leading cement producer with operations in 10 countries including Tanzania, with production capacity of 45.8 million tonnes per annum.