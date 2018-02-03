Go back to your countries, RC orders illegal immigrants

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mirerani. Manyara Regional Commissioner Alexander Mnyeti has ordered illegal immigrants at Mirerani in Simanjiro District to return to their countries.

He warned that failure to do so legal action would be taken against them.

He spoke on Thursday, February 1, during a meeting to conclude his seven-day visit to the district.

He said defence and security organs would conduct a 14-day operation to identify illegal immigrants and take legal measures against them.

He said he had information about illegal immigrants living at Mirerani, claiming they were born in Rorya and Tarime districts while they were actually Kenyans.

"I have all the information, including those wearing long sleeve shirts to hide their tattoos with meanings in their countries of origin,” he said.

He called upon Mirerani residents to cooperate with authorities to expose foreigners living illegally in Tanzania.

"Dear, citizens, be very careful. Why don’t you inform authorities when you see foreigners hovering in your areas? It’s strange that you choose some of them as your leaders.”

He vowed to remain firm to ensure the operation succeeds.

He also said leaders or social groups sheltering illegal immigrants would face the music.

Earlier, Songambele hamlet resident Gulam Obela, who is also a member of the Mara Group, formed by the Luo community, complained that he was rejected during the CCM 2017 intra-party elections on the grounds that he was a foreigner.