Saturday, February 3, 2018

Go back to your countries, RC orders illegal immigrants

Manyara Regional Commissioner Alexander Mnyeti

Manyara Regional Commissioner Alexander Mnyeti 

Advertisement
By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mirerani. Manyara Regional Commissioner Alexander Mnyeti has ordered illegal immigrants at Mirerani in Simanjiro District to return to their countries.

He warned that failure to do so legal action would be taken against them.

He spoke on Thursday, February 1, during a meeting to conclude his seven-day visit to the district.

He said defence and security organs would conduct a 14-day operation to identify illegal immigrants and take legal measures against them.

He said he had information about illegal immigrants living at Mirerani, claiming they were born in Rorya and Tarime districts while they were actually Kenyans.

"I have all the information, including those wearing long sleeve shirts to hide their tattoos with meanings in their countries of origin,” he said.

He called upon Mirerani residents to cooperate with authorities to expose foreigners living illegally in Tanzania.

"Dear, citizens, be very careful. Why don’t you inform authorities when you see foreigners hovering in your areas? It’s strange that you choose some of them as your leaders.”

He vowed to remain firm to ensure the operation succeeds.

He also said leaders or social groups sheltering illegal immigrants would face the music.

Earlier, Songambele hamlet resident Gulam Obela, who is also a member of the Mara Group, formed by the Luo community, complained that he was rejected during the CCM 2017 intra-party elections on the grounds that he was a foreigner.

He said he was disqualified from race for the CCM publicity secretary at Mirerani Ward on citizenship grounds.

advertisement

In The Headlines

4  hours ago

Halt Kinondoni campaigns to honour Kingunge: Zitto

ACT Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe has urged political parties currently campaigning for the

4  hours ago

Rugemarila denies receiving treatment at Muhimbili

Dar es Salaam. City businessman James Rugemarila has dismissed claims by the prosecution side

  • News
    Mwigulu calls for patriotism during National ID registration  
  • News
    Pangani unveils Sh16bn budget for 2018/19  
  • News
    Parents failing to take children to school face arrest  