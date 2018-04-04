Go for productivity, Repoa advises

By Mnaku Mbani @mnaku28 mmbani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. High levels of production and competitiveness are among tools Tanzania must use to build an industrial-based economy come 2025.

According to researchers, even as the country’s growth has remained high above 6 per cent in the past 15 years, productivity and competitiveness remain low in Tanzania.

Repoa’s executive director Donald Mmari said ongoing economic reforms aimed to attain semi-industrial status by 2025, should consider boosting productivity and competitiveness.

“We’re part of the global economy, increased productivity is necessary for Tanzania to be competitive,” he said in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday during a press briefing on Repoa’s Annual Research Workshop which starts today.

The two-day workshop, whose main theme dwells on the importance of productivity and competitiveness will be attended by researchers, policy makers, business community representatives and development partners.

The keynote speaker for the workshop will be Ms Pauline Mbara Elagu, the former director of Southern Africa Customs Union, director of Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA) and Common Wealth secretariat.