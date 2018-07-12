Go for science subjects, girls told

By Happy Lazaro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Girls should be encouraged to pursue science subjects from their elementary schools in order to create the desired critical mass of women scientists.

Women are lacking in many technical, research and scientific positions in various institutions because only a few trained in science and technology or learnt science in schools.

“We have to encourage girls to embrace science from the beginning,” observed Annastella Sigwejo, a director at the National Council on Technical Education (Nacte) during a recently-held workshop on technical training.

She said the industrialisation drive by the government needed trained and competent technical personnel like engineers and these have to include women.

The head of ICT with the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA) Pamela Chogo said shortage of trained technicians has been compounded by many local enterprises preferring to hire foreign staff at the expense of the locals.

She called on local companies and industries to employ the local technicians and engineers who are qualified instead of shunning them.