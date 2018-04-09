Monday, April 9, 2018

Government proposes fresh taxes

Government has proposed to increase taxes on wines, spirits, beers, airtime, SACCOs and money transfers in a bid to widen the revenue envelope and fix the ailing economy. Tax bills that were tabled in Parliament last week indicate that the government is also proposing to tax SACCO’s, just a year after it had exempted them from paying taxes for the next 10 years.

President Museveni has also ordered the Finance Ministry to slap new taxes on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Skype and Viber to stop what he called lugambo (gossip). The tax targets on social media users are mooted to raise between Shs400 billion and Shs1.4 trillion. It is unclear how the tax on social media platforms will be effected though Finance Ministry officials are expected to present to Parliament modalities on how Mr Museveni’s controversial tax proposals will be dealt with. (NMG)


