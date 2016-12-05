Monday, December 5, 2016

Government reclaims prime location from business firm

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa speaks to women

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa speaks to women at the maternity ward in Mount Meru Hospital, Arusha yesterday during his official tour of the region. PHOTO | PMO 

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The government has reclaimed a piece of prime land, said to have been dubiously sold by the Arusha municipal council in 2005.
Speaking during a public rally at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium on Saturday Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa revealed that President John Magufuli, the custodian of the land, has revoked Emoil and Marketing Limited ownership of the land.
The one-hectare plot is located near Kilombero Market at the heart of the city and was sold to Emoil and Marketing Limited in 2005 just few days before the municipal council was dissolved.
The Prime Minister directed Arusha City Council to allocate another plot to Emoil and Marketing Limited.
Mr Majaliwa vowed that the government would reclaim all plots, which were irregularly sold. “Our aim is to make sure that all land dubiously sold by district and municipal councils across the country is reclaimed,” he said.
The PM’s revelation comes just a few days after Arusha RC Mrisho Gambo formed a team to probe the sale of the land.
Speaking to The Citizen following the Prime Minister’s revelations, some residents commended the government decision.   Mr John Mallya, a residents, urged the government to make sure those involved in the illegal sale of  public land are brought to book.


